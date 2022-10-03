Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. 15,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,204. The company has a market cap of $26.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.48. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.