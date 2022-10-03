Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits Market Cap of $330,809.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $330,809.00 and approximately $28,133.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 135,744,230 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Empty Set Dollar is www.emptyset.finance. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

