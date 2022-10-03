Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,571. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

