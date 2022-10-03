ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE:GWH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. ESS Tech has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.44.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

