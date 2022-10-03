ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
ESS Tech Price Performance
NYSE:GWH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. ESS Tech has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.44.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
GWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESS Tech (GWH)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.