ETHPad Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $6,876.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETHPad has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s genesis date was August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 684,100,620 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.