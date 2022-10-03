First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,003 shares of company stock valued at $24,975. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.18. 10,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 23.91%. Analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.51%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

