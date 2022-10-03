First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 78,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,007. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.