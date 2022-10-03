Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 204,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. 14,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 million, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

