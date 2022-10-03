Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $721.73 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -55.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,670,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $395,200. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,329,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after buying an additional 595,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 165,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 128,502 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

