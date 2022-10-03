Goldcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $911.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $803,801.00 and approximately $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00276123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016883 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,286,567 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

