Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Greif Stock Up 2.1 %

GEF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.85. 279,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,733. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 72,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

