Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,247. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. Griffon had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,473,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,830,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 525,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 348,549 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

