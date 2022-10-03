Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.94

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.94 and last traded at $93.23, with a volume of 104038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.
The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
