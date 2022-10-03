Head to Head Review: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) versus Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 0.32% 2.48% 1.06% Weibo 11.96% 14.05% 6.70%

Risk & Volatility

Lizhi has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $332.60 million 0.09 -$19.97 million $0.02 30.02 Weibo $2.26 billion 1.72 $428.32 million $1.11 14.79

This table compares Lizhi and Weibo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lizhi and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33

Lizhi presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,233.33%. Weibo has a consensus price target of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 118.48%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Weibo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weibo beats Lizhi on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

