Hermez Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $602,362.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00018162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $129.94 million and approximately $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,582.33 or 0.99993870 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004745 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079046 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

