Hermez Network Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00018162 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.94 million and approximately $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,582.33 or 0.99993870 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004745 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079046 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.