Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.76

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

