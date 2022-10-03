HODL Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,437.00 (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One HODL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HODL has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. HODL has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,646.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00275109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00140379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00717980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00592582 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

HODL Coin Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,750,533,166,560 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

