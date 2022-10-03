HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 48,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HP by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in HP by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 507,469 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in HP by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,830,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

