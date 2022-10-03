Huobi BTC Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $305,900.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $241,642.78 or 12.34476120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 12,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.htokens.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

