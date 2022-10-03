Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $472.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $472.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

