Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $472.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $472.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
