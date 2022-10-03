Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 775,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,116. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 158,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

