Innova (INN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $27,720.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.