Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider Sells 34,809 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.30. 24,398,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,222,057. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 56,066 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.8% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 2,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 230,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 219,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.