InsurAce Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. InsurAce has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $242,037.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsurAce’s official website is landing.insurace.io.

InsurAce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

