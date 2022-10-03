Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN IE traded up 0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,193. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52 week low of 7.01 and a 52 week high of 12.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

