Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.22

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jiangsu Expressway from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

