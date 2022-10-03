Kalmar (KALM) Price Reaches $0.62

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar launched on May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. The official website for Kalmar is kalmar.io/#. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kalmar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

