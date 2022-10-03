Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 652,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 632,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 612,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,814. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

