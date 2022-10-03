Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Kimball International Stock Up 4.8 %

Kimball International stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 189,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,014. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

