KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
KT Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,217. KT has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
