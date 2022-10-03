KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KT Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,217. KT has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

About KT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,236 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KT by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 664,582 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 629,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

