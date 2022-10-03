Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,897,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $41,697.37.

On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $110,500.00.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 297,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,205. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFLY shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter worth $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leafly by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 186,318 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Further Reading

