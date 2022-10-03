Lightning (LIGHT) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,643.54 or 0.99998923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004730 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079105 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

