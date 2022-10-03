LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,643.54 or 0.99998923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004730 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079105 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,760,903 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

