Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 294,480 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,586,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,043. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

