Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,580. Loews has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

