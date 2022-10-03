Manchester City Fan Token Price Reaches $6.40 on Top Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $128.00 million and $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00032569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

