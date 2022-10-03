Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,540,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 40,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.13. 4,718,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.