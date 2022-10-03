Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CFO David Mutryn Sells 3,193 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Maximus Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $58.63. 385,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,279. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,112,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at $38,532,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 1,132.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Maximus by 169.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
