Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Update

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Meta Data Stock Up 3.9 %

AIU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. 83,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,073. Meta Data has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Meta Data Company Profile

Meta Data Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. It offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; young children education services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the FasTrack English brand.

