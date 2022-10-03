Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Update

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Meta Data Stock Up 3.9 %
AIU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. 83,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,073. Meta Data has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08.
Meta Data Company Profile
