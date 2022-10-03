Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Miller Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 775,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Miller Industries by 21.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 317,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Miller Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Miller Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 340.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $247.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.93. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

About Miller Industries

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.