My DeFi Pet Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $9.02 million and $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004656 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00044964 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.01612068 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

