Only1 (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0137

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $1.47 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Only1

Only1’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 499,999,377 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Only1’s official website is only1.io.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

