Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $77.22 million and $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00147024 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.01787874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.