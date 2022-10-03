Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.19-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.18.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.86. 1,837,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average is $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

