PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

PG&E Trading Up 4.9 %

PCG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 47,267,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,583,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

