PolkaFoundry (PKF) Trading Down 14% This Week

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $247,561.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain.It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays.The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate).”

