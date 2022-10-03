Polker Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Polker has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $217,359.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polker Profile

Polker’s genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Polker’s official website is pkr.io. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polker

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

