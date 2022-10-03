Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,638.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $333,187.00 and approximately $3,638.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s genesis date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 403,976 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is powerindex.io/#/mainnet.

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Index Pool Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

