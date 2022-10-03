Propy Market Capitalization Tops $62.00 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Propy has a market cap of $62.00 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Propy is www.propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.”

